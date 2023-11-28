HIQA finds residents of South Kerry nursing unit receive good standard of care

Residents of a South Kerry nursing unit receive a good standard of care.

That’s among the findings of a HIQA inspection.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at Kenmare Community Nursing Unit on September 6th.

The inspector stated that residents were provided with a good standard of care from kind and competent staff and residnets said they felt safe.

The centre was found to be compliant in 15 areas of the Health Act 2007; it was substantially compliant in two areas – complaints procedure and premises.

The inspector stated the centre was clean, bright and warm

You can read the full report here:

https://www.hiqa.ie/system/files?file=inspectionreports/753-kenmare-community-nursing-unit-06-september-2023.pdf