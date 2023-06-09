HIQA finds Kerry residential service to be non-compliant with fire precautions

A Kerry residential service for people with intellectual disabilities has received a positive HIQA report.

The health watchdog carried out an unannounced inspection of St John of God Supported Living service in February.

The 8 person residential home, was inspected across 24 categories of the Health Act 2007, and found to be fully compliant in 20, and substantially compliant in three areas.

The centre was found to be non-compliant in fire precautions, with inspectors noting that a number of fire doors did not close properly; while fire drills were per individual unit and not for units contained within a building block.