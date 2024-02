Valentia Coast Guard assisted in a rescue this afternoon.

Valentia received a call from Killarney Gardaí at around 12.50pm this afternoon.

Assistance was needed for assistance for hill walkers in Baile na nGall (Ballydavid) as one person had suffered a fractured leg.

Dingle Coast Guard was tasked and the injured party was passed into the care of the HSE at approximetly 3.25pm.