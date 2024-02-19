Advertisement
News

High-speed fibre broadband being installed in one of Kerry’s most remote areas

Feb 19, 2024 13:17 By radiokerrynews
High-speed fibre broadband being installed in one of Kerry’s most remote areas
Share this article

High-speed fibre broadband is being installed in one of Kerry’s most remote areas.

The Black Valley was the last place in Ireland to get electricity in 1976, due to its remoteness and challenging terrain.

This week, National Broadband Ireland is starting the roll-out of high-speed fibre network in the area.

Advertisement

National Broadband Ireland Deployment CEO, TJ Malone outlines when it’s expected residents of the Black Valley will be able to order their connection:

National Broadband Ireland Deployment CEO, TJ Malone is in Kerry today and tomorrow.

Advertisement

He’s providing an update to Kerry County Council on the National Broadband Plan roll-out.

He says the plan will be fully rolled-out by 2026.

Mr Malone says by the end of the year 70% of homes in Kerry will have access to fibre high-speed broadband:

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Two men still questioned by gardaí in relation to drug and firearms seizure as Revenue appeals for information
Advertisement
Tributes paid to journalist and Radio Kerry contributor Michael O’Regan
Kerry association supports call for St John of God and HSE to return to talks
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry man honoured at AIB Photographer of the Year awards
Kerry association supports call for St John of God and HSE to return to talks
Tributes paid to journalist and Radio Kerry contributor Michael O’Regan
Ireland rugby squad revealed
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus