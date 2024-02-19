High-speed fibre broadband being installed in one of Kerry’s most remote areas

High-speed fibre broadband is being installed in one of Kerry’s most remote areas.

The Black Valley was the last place in Ireland to get electricity in 1976, due to its remoteness and challenging terrain.

This week, National Broadband Ireland is starting the roll-out of high-speed fibre network in the area.

National Broadband Ireland Deployment CEO, TJ Malone outlines when it’s expected residents of the Black Valley will be able to order their connection:

He’s providing an update to Kerry County Council on the National Broadband Plan roll-out.

He says the plan will be fully rolled-out by 2026.

Mr Malone says by the end of the year 70% of homes in Kerry will have access to fibre high-speed broadband: