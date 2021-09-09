Black Valley residents can’t call emergency services due to poor phone coverage

Phone coverage is so poor in the Black Valley that some residents can’t even dial emergency services.

The Black Valley was the last place in Ireland to get electricity in 1976.

Residents are now calling on all agencies to come together to ensure reliable phone and broadband services are provided urgently.

Advertisement

They say the lack of mobile phone coverage in the area is frightening, adding it’s also impacting local businesses.

Susan Tangney says it’s a constant issue and it needs to be resolved: