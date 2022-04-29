Advertisement
News

High level of policing in Killarney during the bank holiday weekend

Apr 29, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
High level of policing in Killarney during the bank holiday weekend High level of policing in Killarney during the bank holiday weekend
Share this article

There’ll be a high level of policing in Killarney town during the May bank holiday weekend.

That’s according to the Sergeant in charge at Killarney Garda station Dermot O’Connell.

It comes as the International Rally of the Lakes is to return to Killarney for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Advertisement

Sergeant O’Connell is advising road users on night-time checkpoints in place on Muckross road, Ross road, and from Molls Gap to the Gap of Dunloe.

He says Gardaí will target people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and people driving modified vehicles.

Dermot O’Connell says there will be a big garda presence around Killarney.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus