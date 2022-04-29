High level of policing in Killarney during the bank holiday weekend

There’ll be a high level of policing in Killarney town during the May bank holiday weekend.

That’s according to the Sergeant in charge at Killarney Garda station Dermot O’Connell.

It comes as the International Rally of the Lakes is to return to Killarney for the first time in three years due to the pandemic.

Sergeant O’Connell is advising road users on night-time checkpoints in place on Muckross road, Ross road, and from Molls Gap to the Gap of Dunloe.

He says Gardaí will target people driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and people driving modified vehicles.

Dermot O’Connell says there will be a big garda presence around Killarney.