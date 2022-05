Almost half of driving test applicants have failed their test in Kerry this year.

There are two test centres in Kerry; Killarney has a failure rate of almost 49% (48.8) while Tralee is slightly lower at 45%.

The figures were provided by the Road Safety Authority to Louth TD Fergus O'Dowd.

Advertisement

28% of people failed their driving test in Clifden, County Galway which was the lowest in the country.

The highest failure rate was recorded in Carlow at 56.%.