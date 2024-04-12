The High Court is expected to hear a bail application today for one of the Kerry men charged over the country’s largest ever seizure of crystal meth.

41-year-old James Leen of Kilmorna, Listowel, faces one charge of possession of almost 550kg of crystal meth for sale or supply at Ballyseedy Garden Centre between October and February.

Mr Leen is also charged with importing the drug into Ireland last October.

He was refused bail on these two charges in the District Court, but took a fresh bail application to the High Court, which the state is again opposing.

The bail hearing, described as complex by the state’s legal team, is expected to be finalised today.