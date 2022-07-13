Advertisement
Heatwave warning for Kerry

Jul 13, 2022 17:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry is set for a heatwave this week as a weather warning for high temperatures has been issued by Met Eireann.

A weather advisory alert with a yellow severity warning was sent out by Kerry County Council today.

Met Eireann says hot spells are expected as day time temperatures will reach the high twenties, possibly exceeding 30 degrees in some locations.

The forecaster is warning it'll remain uncomfortably warm overnight.

The warning is in place for the whole country until next Wednesday.

 

