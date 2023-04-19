Advertisement
Healy-Raes not approached yet about possible formation of new rural party

Apr 19, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
A Roscommon - Galway TD has called on rural independents, including deputies and councillors in Kerry, to join together and create their own political party.

Michael Fitzmaurice has accused the Government parties of not properly representing voters outside of towns and cities.

He also warned rural Ireland is not just farmers, but all kinds of different people in lots of individual communities.

Deputy Fitzmaurice claims Green Party policies are causing "chaos" and confusion:

Michael Fitzmaurice has spoken to a number of Independent TDs, who represent rural constituencies , about the prospect of forming a political party to represent rural and farmers' issues.

He hasn't yet spoken to Kerry's two independent deputies , Danny and Michael Healy-Rae.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says rural independents TDs and councillors should pull together to fully represent those outside Dublin; and to enact change for the people in rural Ireland.

