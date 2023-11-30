Health watchdog finds South Kerry nursing home promoted restraint-free environment

The health watchdog says a South Kerry nursing home promotes a restraint-free environment.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out an unannounced inspection at St Joseph's Nursing Home in Killowen, Kenmare on August 25th.

This was a thematic inspection which focused on use of restrictive practices.

The purpose of a thematic inspection is to drive quality improvement and inspectors assess compliance against the National Standards for Residential Care Settings for Older People in Ireland.

The inspector found that St Joseph's Nursing Home residents had a good quality of life, were supported by staff to remain independent and to have their rights respected and acknowledged.

The inspector noted this made residents feel safe, that their opinions mattered and their complaints were addressed.

In the report, it states there was a positive culture in the nursing home with ongoing efforts being made to promote a restraint-free environment.

The centre was found to be compliant and promoted a restraint-free environment.

The inspector says residents enjoyed a good quality of life where the culture, ethos and delivery of care were focused on reducing or eliminating the use of restrictive practices.