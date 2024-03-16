Advertisement
Health watchdog finds Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act

Mar 16, 2024 10:05 By radiokerrynews
Health watchdog finds Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act
The health watchdog has found a Kerry residential service to be mostly compliant with the Health Act 2007.

Mountain View Residential Service was inspected in 21 areas, and found to be fully compliant across 15, and substantially compliant in five.

HIQA found the facility to be non-complaint in one area – notification of incidents.

Inspectors noted that some events and restrictions used had not been notified to the chief inspector as required.

Overall, the report found residents to be happy to live and spend time in the centre; and noted the number and skill of staff was appropriate to meet residents needs.

The Health Information and Quality Authority carried out the announced inspection of the four-resident centre on October 24th last.

