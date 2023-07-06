Headford woman wins dairy farming photo competition

A Headford woman has won the top prize in a national photography competition, aimed at encouraging farmers to share positive images of dairy farming.

The 'This is Dairying' photo competition was run in the lead up to the 2023 Teagasc Moorepark Dairy Open Day.

Brid Doherty from Knockanes was deemed the winner from a total of 370 photos, with entries coming from all over the country.

Advertisement

She took the photo while walking behind her father and nephew along a botharín on a spring evening this year.

Brid says she was struck with a sense of deja vu as she watched them herd the cattle, as it brought back happy childhood memories.

The judges said her image epitomized the passion, dedication and authenticity that defines the Irish dairy farming industry.