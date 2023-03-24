Hayes family solicitor reacts to arrests in Baby John murder case

Pat Mann is the solicitor for the Hayes family from Abbeydorney who were arrested on suspicion of the murder and concealment of the baby who was found murdered near Cahersiveen.

Gardaí wrongly believed that Joanne Hayes had given birth to Baby John even though she lived some 80 kilometres from where the murdered infant was found.

DNA testing later proved Joanne Hayes was not the mother of the murdered Baby John.

Mr Mann says he was in contact with the Hayes family last night after news broke about the two arrests.

He says publicity surrounding the events that led to their arrest in 1984, is always distressing for the family.

Cllr Norma Moriarty is from Waterville close to White Strand where Baby John was found.

She is praising the investigation since 2018 which is led by Superintendent Flor Murphy.

She says the initial garda probe in the 1980s was a witch-hunt.

Cllr Moriarty says the investigation is now in a place where justice can be served.

Local councillor Michael Cahill says there were shockwaves in the Cahersiveen area when Baby John's body was found in 1984.

He says it appears that modern DNA technology may finally help solve why the new born was murdered.

Cllr Cahill says the murder remains shocking.