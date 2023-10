More than half of consumers in Munster have lost funds to gift card fees.

That’s according to an iReach survey, which also found that 85% of people believe fees on gift cards are unfair.

The survey findings were revealed as a new digital gift card, OptionsCard, has been launched.

It has a no fees policy, and is the only gift card on the Irish market that allows users to share or re-gift part of their balance.