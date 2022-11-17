GSOC continuing to investigation alleged voter registration irregularities in Kerry

GSOC is continuing to investigate alleged irregularities in voter registration in Kerry.

The Garda Síochana Ombudsman Commission opened the investigation in May of 2019, following allegations relating to the supplementary register.

The issue was raised at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council, when members were briefed on improvements to the voter registration process and the check the register campaign.

The allegations under investigation centre on a person who gathered application forms for prospective voters and got them stamped by a garda.

This was so those people could be included on the supplementary register in Kerry ahead of the 2019 local elections.

The law requires a person to be present when a garda stamps such a form, but it’s alleged the people seeking to be placed on the register weren’t present when the garda stamped the forms.

It’s understood the allegations relate to the Killarney Electoral Area.

The supplementary register in Kerry contained over 2,700 names when released in advance of these local elections.

Cllr Brendan Cronin sought an update on the investigation at the monthly Kerry County Council meeting, asking what stage the investigation was now at.

The local authority said the matter is still being investigated by GSOC, adding it has no indication of a timeframe for this investigation to conclude.

Council management also stated there was no irregularity by Kerry County Council, adding it was an external matter.