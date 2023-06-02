Group water scheme members urged to conserve water

Group water scheme members are being urged to conserve water amid the continuing dry weather.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) has issued the appeal.

It’s asking group water scheme (GWS) members to avoid all unnecessary use, and to check for leaks at home and on farms.

It says there’s high demand due to increased human water usage and a rise in the amount of drinking water needed for livestock on farms.

To conserve water, people should avoid running taps for prolonged periods.

The National Federation of Group Water Schemes urged people to fill a jug of water and keep it in the fridge, instead of running a tap multiple times a day.

It says avoid the unnecessary use of hosepipes and power washers.

It adds paddling pools can also waste a large amount of water.

Farmers are asked to regularly check their drinking troughs and other areas of the farm for leaks.

Visit www.nfgws.ie/22-water-conservation-tips-to-help-maintain-supply for further water conservation advice for farmers, householders and businesses.