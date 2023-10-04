Advertisement
Green Party Minister of State doesn't expect any challenge on Shannon LNG planning decision

Oct 4, 2023 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Image from Minister Ossian Smyth's Twitter page
A Kerry TD has called on the Environment Minister to explain why there was a delay in publishing the security of energy supply review.

Brendan Griffin told the Dáil he was flabbergasted that no detail on the delay has been provided, which he says his constituents believe is linked to the recent decision on the Shannon LNG.

Last month, An Bórd Pleanála refused permission to build a power plant on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

The Fine Gael TD asked Green Party Minister, Ossian Smyth, how many other planning applications Minister Eamon Ryan had intervened on.

Deputy Griffin says the delays into the review played an integral part in the outcome of the Shannon LNG application

In response, Minister of State with responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Ossian Smyth, said the department followed the correct rules regarding the application.

The Green Party TD says he doesn't expect a challenge on the planning permission decision for the Shannon LNG.

