Minister criticised for not publishing security of energy supply review after Kerry LNG project refused planning permission

Minister Eamon Ryan is being criticised for not publishing the review of Ireland’s security of energy supply after an LNG project was refused planning permission in North Kerry.

In August 2021, Shannon LNG Ltd, a subsidiary of New Fortress Energy, applied to An Bórd Pleanála for permission to build a power plant on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank.

This morning An Bórd Pleanála refused planning permission for the project.

This planning application proposed to develop a liquefied natural gas terminal, including a floating storage and regasification unit and onshore receiving facilities on the 52-hectare site.

Planning was first granted 16 years ago for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Tarbert/Ballylongford landbank, but this permission expired.

In it’s report today, An Bórd Pleanála cited Government policy, stating it would not be appropriate to permit or proceed with any development of any LNG terminals in Ireland, pending the completion of the review of the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems.

The inspector recommended a split decision, which would involve refusing planning permission for the floating storage and regasification unit with a liquified natural gas storage capacity of 170,000m3, but the electricity power plant would be allow.

However, the board didn’t accept this split decision and refused permission for the entire project.

Fine Gael councillor for the Listowel Municipal District, Michael Foley has hit out at Minister Eamon Ryan for not publishing the security of energy supply of Ireland’s electricity and natural gas systems review.

He’s been among those calling for this review to be published for some time.

Cllr Foley was critical that Minister Ryan signed a memorandum of understanding in the UK last week for gas supply to ensure Ireland will be helped by the British if there’s disruption here, stating it was a typical Irish solution to an Irish problem.

Cllr Foley also says he feels that An Bórd Pleanála should have delayed its decision until the review was published:

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil councillor for the Listowel Municipal District Jimmy Moloney has expressed his disappointment at the decision, adding the fact that the review of Ireland’s energy security is unpublished makes it more disappointing.

Cllr Moloney says the Shannon Estuary Task Force, which was established by the Government, stated this LNG project would be a "significant strategic investment" for the area.

Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher says An Bord Pleanála’s decision to refuse permission to build an LNG terminal in the Shannon region is a major blow to Ireland’s future energy security.

He says it beggars belief that such an important project is once again being refused permission as there is a mountain of evidence to suggest the critical need for an LNG terminal and storage in Ireland.

Green party representative Anluan Dunne has welcomed the decision which he says is the right decision for Kerry and for Ireland. He says it was the wrong project for Ballylongford and Tarbert, adding with the country already struggling to reduce carbon emmissions, we need to be focussing on renewable offshore wind and the massive opportunities that will create.