News

Green minister says farmers vital for success of climate action and biodiversity plans

Aug 10, 2022 13:08 By radiokerrynews
A Green Party minister says farming is needed to ensure climate action and biodiversity plans work.

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan, who’s responsible for heritage, says farmers are required to work the land to ensure that habitats thrive.

But he says there will be challenges for the agricultural sector in the implementation of the climate action plan.

Minister Noonan says supports and payments for farmers in order to promote biodiversity and protect the environment have to be long-term.

 

Minister of State Malcolm Noonan has also been responding to national news regarding Puck Fair which started in Killorglin today.

Traditionally, the wild goat, who’s the centrepiece of the ancient festival, spends the majority of the three-day event on a 50-foot stand.

Some members of the public have expressed concern for King Puck given the high temperatures.

Organisers say they take great care of the goat who’s checked daily by a vet.

Minister Noonan says he understands some people’s concerns.

