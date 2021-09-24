Advertisement
News

Green light for Listowel waste and recycling amenity

Sep 24, 2021 17:09 By radiokerrynews
Green light for Listowel waste and recycling amenity Green light for Listowel waste and recycling amenity
Share this article

Plans for a waste and recycling amenity in Listowel have been given the green light.

There’s currently no council or privately run transfer station in the North Kerry town.

This new facility is to be developed by Higgins Waste and Recycling Ltd, which operates a similar service in Tralee.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Higgins Waste and Recycling Ltd for this development at Listowel Business Park in Clieveragh.

The proposal comprises the construction of a waste and recycling amenity, and transfer facility.

It’s to include both a covered and open-air offload area, a control building, and weighbridge.

Advertisement

There’s currently no council or privately run transfer station in Listowel.

Kerry County Council had plans a number of years ago to develop a civic amenity site in Listowel, but confirmed last year it didn’t have funding to progress such a project.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus