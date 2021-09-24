Green light for Listowel waste and recycling amenity

Plans for a waste and recycling amenity in Listowel have been given the green light.

There’s currently no council or privately run transfer station in the North Kerry town.

This new facility is to be developed by Higgins Waste and Recycling Ltd, which operates a similar service in Tralee.

Advertisement

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to Higgins Waste and Recycling Ltd for this development at Listowel Business Park in Clieveragh.

The proposal comprises the construction of a waste and recycling amenity, and transfer facility.

It’s to include both a covered and open-air offload area, a control building, and weighbridge.

Advertisement

There’s currently no council or privately run transfer station in Listowel.

Kerry County Council had plans a number of years ago to develop a civic amenity site in Listowel, but confirmed last year it didn’t have funding to progress such a project.