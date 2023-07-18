Green light for demolition of derelict cottage for new café in Fenit

An Bórd Pleanála has given the green light for a new café on the site of a derelict cottage in Fenit.

Patrick Moriarty originally applied to Kerry County Council for permission to demolish the cottage, and construct a café and apartments in a two-storey building.

The ruinous cottage is located beside the public toilets at the entrance to the beach in Fenit.

The proposed development includes a café/ice cream parlour with a small amount of seating on the ground floor.

The applicant also proposes to build a paved terrace overlooking the beach with seating to the front of the new building, covered by a glazed canopy, with glass screens to the front and sides.

The development is also to include a two-bed apartment on the first floor, with a balcony overlooking the beach.

Kerry County Council granted permission for the development in January this year, subject to eight conditions, but this was appealed to An Bórd Pleanála by four locals.

Concerns were raised around the visual impact of the development, and the impact on amenities, services, and public toilet facilities.

The planning officer concluded the proposed development was acceptable in terms of design, and would bring a statement structure to the area.

The development has been given the go-ahead by An Bórd Pleanála subject to seven conditions, including that the ground floor plans be changed to incorporate toilet facilities for use by customers.

These amended plans will have to be agreed with Kerry County Council before construction begins.