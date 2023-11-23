Advertisement
Green light for conversion of derelict Tralee mill into boutique hotel

Nov 23, 2023 13:26 By radiokerrynews
Plans to redevelop a derelict 19th century mill in Tralee town centre into a boutique hotel have been given the green light.

Kerry County Council has granted planning permission to the Creative Mill Ltd to convert the former McCowen’s Mill which fronts onto Brogue Maker’s Lane, Milk Market Lane, and Market Place.

The building is a protected structure, and has been idle for decades.

This former mill is a five-storey limestone structure bounded by Brogue Maker’s Lane, Milk Market Lane, and Market Place in Tralee.

The Creative Mill Ltd plans to create a 28-room boutique hotel in this derelict building, and the council has now granted planning permission subject to seven conditions.

The plans involve retaining the existing ground floor level, raising the other four upper levels, and raising the roof structure, to accommodate internal changes.

Parking wont’ be provided, with the developer stating this is due to its unique nature and site, and the hope that a significant number of guests would use public transport.

Some off the conditions attached to the grant of planning permission include that the developer must seek derogation licenses from the National Parks and Wildlife Service for the identified bat roost and possible swifts nesting on the site.

Assessments must be carried out and reported to the council prior to demolition works on all timber, slates, stone work, and window openings.

There must be archaeological monitoring and a report compiled on any ground works, demolition, and restructuring, and the developer must pay contributions of almost €42,000 to the council.

 

