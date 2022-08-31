Advertisement
News

Green light for Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road

Aug 31, 2022 11:08 By radiokerrynews
Green light for Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road Green light for Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road
Share this article

Planning permission has been granted for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road.

An Bord Pleanála has given the go ahead to the 35km development.

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city.

Advertisement

It aims to bypass Adare and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

Limerick City and County Council applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission in December 2019 for the development.

A decision was initially expected last year, but following several deferrals, An Bord Pleanála has now granted planning permission subject to five conditions.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus