Green light for Adare Bypass and new Foynes Limerick Road

Planning permission has been granted for the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road.

An Bord Pleanála has given the go ahead to the 35km development.

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, and 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city.

It aims to bypass Adare and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

Limerick City and County Council applied to An Bord Pleanála for planning permission in December 2019 for the development.

A decision was initially expected last year, but following several deferrals, An Bord Pleanála has now granted planning permission subject to five conditions.