Green light for 14 apartments on derelict Tralee town centre site

Kerry County Council has given the green light for 14 apartments on a derelict Tralee town centre site.

Planning was sought to convert the protected structure Pembroke House, on Pembroke Street, from an office into two apartments – a one-bed and a two-bed.

The applicant also proposed to construct six townhouse-style apartments of two beds from the ruins of the old egg and butter depot, also a protected structure.

This ruinous building backs on to the public car park at the junction between Pembroke Street and North Circular Road.

Permission was also granted for an apartment building behind Pembroke House containing a further six, one-bed apartments, and two green areas on-site.

The planning was granted subject to 14 conditions, including that the applicant pay a levy of €80,000 to the council to compensate for the lack of any car parking spaces associated with the development.