Greek judges decide to annul misdemeanour charges against Seán Binder in Lesbos

The judges in the trial of Kerry humanitarian worker Seán Binder in Greece have decided to annul the misdemeanour charges against him.

Mr Binder appeared in court again this morning in Lesbos.

Seán Binder, who grew up in Castlegregory, is one of 24 migrant rescue volunteers on Lesbos who were charged in 2018 with a range of offences, including spying and illegal access to state communications.

He appeared in court on Tuesday in relation to the misdemeanour charges which he’s facing, when the matter was adjourned until this morning.

Earlier today, prosecutors in the trial proposed an annulment of the charges against Seán Binder and the other non-Greek volunteers standing trial.

This was because of the lack of translation in the indictment.

The judges in the trial have gone ahead with this proposal to annul the charges against Mr Binder and the other foreign defendants.

The call to trial has also been annulled due to the vagueness of the act of espionage.

The annulment of the charges means a new court summons will have to be prepared to correct mistakes on the indictment, and the time this would take likely means the misdemeanour charges which he faces would run past the statute of limitations at the end of February.

Mr Binder separately faces felony charges, which could take up to 15 years to come before the Greek courts.