Government urged to give €15 million backing for Kerry's joint World Rally Championship bid

Apr 10, 2024 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Craig Breen (IRL) Paul Nagle (GB) Of team M-Sport Ford WRT are seen performing in shakedown during the World Rally Championship Italy in Alghero, Italy on 2,June // Jaanus Ree / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202206020168 // Usage for editorial use only //
Calls have been made for the government to provide financial support for Motorsport Ireland’s bid to host the World Rally Championship (WRC).

In January, Kerry moved a step closer to hosting a round of the WRC alongside Limerick and Waterford.

The bid to host three rounds between 2025 and 2027, depends on the success of its funding application to government.

Speaking in the Dáil, Independent Ireland TD for Limerick County, Richard O’Donoghue, urged the government to grant €15 million to support the bid.

