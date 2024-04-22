Advertisement
News

Government say new national park is long term investment in Kerry and in nature

Apr 22, 2024 17:23 By radiokerrynews
Government say new national park is long term investment in Kerry and in nature
Share this article

The Government says the creation of a new national park is a long-term investment in Kerry and in nature.

The states first national marine park , Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, was announced in West Kerry this afternoon.

It becomes the country’s eight national park, following a government investment of €12million; which included the €6 million purchase of the Conor Pass.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, says the creation of the park is a significant milestone.

He says the launch provides great hope for nature restoration and community benefits in the area; adding the next stage is the management plan for the park.

Advertisement

 

 

Advertisement

The auctioneer handling the sale of the Conor Pass says there was significant international interest.

Dingle-based auctioneer, Mike Kennedy, says the previous owner of the 1,400 acre landholding was eager for the sale to be in one lot.

The parcel of land at the Conor Pass includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes.

Advertisement

Mike Kennedy, who is also a Labour Party representative in the area, says it’s a landmark day for the county.

 

Advertisement

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Minister for Housing insists planning reforms would support community needs
Advertisement
Valentia slate formally recognised as World Heritage Stone
67 new homes officially opened in Castleisland
Advertisement

Recommended

Sweeney books European Championship quarter-final place
Lyons Motorgroup Circuit of Munster Rally returns for 2024
Scheffler wins again
Selby the latest big name casualty
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus