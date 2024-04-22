Government say new national park is long term investment in Kerry and in nature

The Government says the creation of a new national park is a long-term investment in Kerry and in nature.

The states first national marine park , Páirc Náisiúnta na Mara, Ciarraí, was announced in West Kerry this afternoon.

It becomes the country’s eight national park, following a government investment of €12million; which included the €6 million purchase of the Conor Pass.

Advertisement

Minister of State for Nature, Heritage and Electoral Reform Malcolm Noonan, says the creation of the park is a significant milestone.

He says the launch provides great hope for nature restoration and community benefits in the area; adding the next stage is the management plan for the park.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The auctioneer handling the sale of the Conor Pass says there was significant international interest.

Dingle-based auctioneer, Mike Kennedy, says the previous owner of the 1,400 acre landholding was eager for the sale to be in one lot.

The parcel of land at the Conor Pass includes a mix of forestry, lowland, mountain grazing lands, and three lakes.

Advertisement

Mike Kennedy, who is also a Labour Party representative in the area, says it’s a landmark day for the county.