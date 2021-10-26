Government minister says Kerry businesses will be supported when COVID provisions

A government minister says Kerry businesses will still be supported when COVID provisions end next year.

Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail Damien English is in the county today visiting food hubs, Tralee Local Enterprise Office and the Kerry AgriTech Centre, which is in the Munster Technological University. He will seek the views of local enterprise offices (LEO) during his visit, to understand what adjustments can be made to supports currently in place.

A number of those supports, such as the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, are due to end in April of next year.

Advertisement

Minister English says that, as the government wants a jobs-led recovery, there will be ongoing support after this date.

Minister Damien English says there’s a negative narrative around the potential impact on farming in relation to carbon budgets.He was speaking after the Climate Change Advisory Council announced plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions by half over the next ten years.

Advertisement

The Fine Gael TD says every sector, and not just farming, will have to work to reach emission targets.