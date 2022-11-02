Advertisement
Government Minister calls on Kerry priest to apologise for comments on Tánaiste's sexuality

Nov 2, 2022 17:11 By radiokerrynews
The Foreign Affairs Minister says comments made by a Kerry priest in relation to the Tanaiste's sexuality are "disgraceful".

Fr Sean Sheehy said in an interview on Kerry Today with Jerry O'Sullivan that those who support gay marriage, including Leo Varadkar, will go to hell.

The priest has already been removed from the parish rota in Listowel after condemning same sex-couples, abortion and transgenderism from the altar at the weekend.

Minister Simon Coveney is calling on the Fr Sheehy to apologise.

During his interview on Radio Kerry, Fr Seán Sheehy said the Bishop of Kerry, Ray Browne, was wrong to apologise.

Bishop Browne said he was aware of the deep upset and hurt caused by what Fr Sheehy had said.

Radio Kerry contacted the Diocese of Kerry for a response to Fr Sheehy's criticism of the bishop's apology.

The diocese says Bishop Browne does not wish to add to his statement.

