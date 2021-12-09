Government commits to look at expanding West Kerry Community Hospital facilities

The Government will work with the HSE to see what can be done to expand services at the West Kerry Community Hospital.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD for Kerry Deputy Pa Daly said in 2008, Ospidéal Pobal Chorca Dhuibhne was granted funding of €16.4 million and promised to deliver badly needed services for West Kerry, including 76 beds.

He stated the hospital is operating below capacity and never provided more than 54 beds.

Advertisement

Deputy Daly called for action, stating beds recently closed at the West Kerry Community Hospital due to a lack of staff:

In response Taoiseach Micheál Martin said it's a challenge to recruit the necessary personnel to facilities like West Kerry Community Hospital.

Advertisement

The Taoiseach told Deputy Pa Daly the Government would work with the HSE with a view to expanding facilities in West Kerry: