Government claims Housing for All scheme has delivered for Kerry in the past year

The Government is claiming that the Housing for All scheme has delivered for Kerry in the last 12 months.

The scheme was introduced last year to allow people the opportunity to purchase a home or to rent at an affordable price.

Significant funding, reforms on the fair deal scheme and a new expanded local authority home loan are among the measures taken by the Government.

The long-term goal of the Housing for All scheme is to deliver 300,000 new homes by 2030 including 90,000 social homes and 54,000 affordable houses.

In the last 12 months, 579 new homes were built in Kerry in the year to June.

658 homes were granted planning permission in Kerry to the end of March, a 78% rise on the previous year.

Last year, the Government provided 50 million euro in total funding for housing to Kerry County Council and 270 new social homes were delivered.

There was a 45% reduction in the number of households on the social housing waiting list in Kerry at the end of 2021 in comparison to the same time period in 2016.

Measures aimed at bringing vacant and derelict homes back into use were also introduced in a bid to tackle the housing crisis.

Minister for Housing Darragh O'Brien says the housing plan is working in Kerry: