Government called on to fast-track Adare Bypass and new Foynes road development

The Government must fast-track the development of the Adare Bypass and new Foynes to Limerick road.

That’s according to Limerick Chamber, which says fast-tracking the project is in the national interest.

Its call has been supported by Listowel Business and Community Alliance.

This project aims to bypass Adare, which is one of the country's worst traffic bottlenecks, and connect the Port of Foynes to the motorway network.

It’s to comprise a 15.6 km dual carriageway from Foynes to Rathkeale, along with almost 2km of single carriageway from Askeaton to Ballyclogh.

There will be a 17.5km motorway from Rathkeale to the existing motorway near Limerick city at Attyflin.

There will also be a service area for heavy goods vehicles near Foynes Port.

Limerick Chamber CEO Dee Ryan says the Foynes to Limerick Road is one of key links in the supply-chain that’ll enable the Shannon Estuary become a critical part of the wider European response to climate change and dependence on Russian fossil fuels.

She also says it’ll deliver improved capacity to serve the connectivity requirements of the tourism industry in the Mid-West and South-West regions.

Chairperson of Listowel Business and Community Alliance, Rose Wall has backed Limerick Chamber’s call to fast-track the project.

She says it’ll be hugely beneficial to the county, in particular to North Kerry: