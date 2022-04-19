Government approves compensation scheme for young South Kerry mental health patients

The Government has approved a compensation scheme for young mental health patients in South Kerry who were harmed as a result of the treatment they received from a state service provider.

The Maskey Report found significant harm was caused to 46 children who were under the care of one doctor at South Kerry Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services (CAMHS).

A further 227 children attending South Kerry CAMHS were put at risk of serious harm.

The independent report was commissioned after it was reported that children and teenagers attending the South Kerry service had been overprescribed dangerous levels of medication.

The HSE met with the Government last week and has since written to the young people and their families informing them of the details of the scheme; they say families should receive the details this week.

People identified through the Maskey Report as having suffered some level of harm will be eligible to apply to the scheme; this can be done via the HSE through an appointed solicitor.

It’ll be operated by the State Claims Agency and is designed to provide full compensation in line with a court ruling, but without the stress of court proceedings.

Minister for Mental Health Mary Butler says the Maskey Report was a shocking and disturbing revelation, adding children, young people and their families have been affected by the serious failures in the care delivered.

Minister Butler says the HSE is committed to the implementation of all 35 recommendations in the Maskey Report which was led by Dr Seán Maskey, a consultant specialising in child and adolescent mental health at Maudsley Hospital, London.

Any affected families can contact the HSE's South Kerry CAMHS Lookback Review information line at 1800 742 800.