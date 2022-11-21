Good news for plans to develop Kerry Campus Learner Centre

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced that Munster Technological University has been successful to proceed with a business case for a new Kerry Campus Learner Centre.

This would serve two to three thousand students at the Tralee North Campus.

Minister Simon Harris made the announcement at Kerry College Admissions Office in Killarney.

Chair of MTU's governing body, Jimmy Deenihan says this development will further enhance Tralee as a university town.

He says a new learner centre would make MTU a very attractive choice for future learners along with the commencement of the planned building for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).