Advertisement
News

Good news for plans to develop Kerry Campus Learner Centre

Nov 21, 2022 13:11 By radiokerrynews
Good news for plans to develop Kerry Campus Learner Centre Good news for plans to develop Kerry Campus Learner Centre
Share this article

The Minister for Further and Higher Education has announced that Munster Technological University has been successful to proceed with a business case for a new Kerry Campus Learner Centre.

This would serve two to three thousand students at the Tralee North Campus.

Minister Simon Harris made the announcement at Kerry College Admissions Office in Killarney.

Advertisement

Chair of MTU's governing body, Jimmy Deenihan says this development will further enhance Tralee as a university town.

He says a new learner centre would make MTU a very attractive choice for future learners along with the commencement of the planned building for science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus