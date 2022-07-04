Golfing tourism hugely important for Kerry

Golfing tourism is hugely important for Kerry.

That’s according to Captain of Tralee Golf Club, Hugh O'Farrell, who was speaking after top golfers visited Kerry clubs at the weekend, ahead of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare today.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Ricky Fowler played in Barrow yesterday, while Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns were at Ballybunion Golf Club.

Hugh O'Farrell says having professionals play Kerry courses is a great boost for golf, and he hopes to see more top golfers coming to the county after lockdown.

He says golfing tourists spend well, and it’s not just clubs that benefit, but also accommodation providers and dining facilities.