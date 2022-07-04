Advertisement
News

Golfing tourism hugely important for Kerry

Jul 4, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Golfing tourism hugely important for Kerry Golfing tourism hugely important for Kerry
Share this article

Golfing tourism is hugely important for Kerry.

That’s according to Captain of Tralee Golf Club, Hugh O'Farrell, who was speaking after top golfers visited Kerry clubs at the weekend, ahead of the JP McManus Pro-Am in Adare today.

Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, and Ricky Fowler played in Barrow yesterday, while Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns were at Ballybunion Golf Club.

Advertisement

Hugh O'Farrell says having professionals play Kerry courses is a great boost for golf, and he hopes to see more top golfers coming to the county after lockdown.

He says golfing tourists spend well, and it’s not just clubs that benefit, but also accommodation providers and dining facilities.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus