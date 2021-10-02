Advertisement
Gold and Silver wins for Radio Kerry at IMRO Radio Awards

Oct 2, 2021 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Gold and Silver wins for Radio Kerry at IMRO Radio Awards
Radio Kerry's Terrace Talk programme has won a Gold Award at this year's national IMRO Radio Awards.

Terrace Talk, which is presented by Eamonn Hickson and produced by Ivan Hurley, won the award for a tribute programme to the late Jerry Kiernan.

Radio Kerry also won Silver in the Local Radio Station of the Year Award.

The entry involved a compilation of content from across the station.

Radio Kerry General Manager, Fiona Stack congratulated the Terrace Talk team and all staff involved in the station entry.

She said the Silver Award for Local Radio Station of the Year was also a tribute to listeners, as the entry had shown a strong bond and trusted relationship between listeners and Radio Kerry during a difficult time for the county during COVID 19.

She said that local radio had hopefully played a key role in keeping people connected, informed and entertained over the last 18 months.

