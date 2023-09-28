Glenflesk man whose car hit by rock says parents should be responsible for children’s actions

A man who had a rock thrown at his car on the Killarney Bypass says parents need to be held responsible for their children’s actions.

Pádraig O’Sullivan from Glenflesk was driving in the Ballydribbeen area when a rock was thrown at his car, hitting the front passenger door just below the window.

Mr O’Sullivan was driving with his father in the passenger seat; his father has lost sight in one eye, and he says he could have been blinded totally if the rock was thrown slightly higher.

He says gardaí can’t be expected to patrol the area at all times, but if the people doing it are juveniles, their parents should be held responsible.

Meanwhile, Independent councillor Martin Grady says the area also has an ongoing issue with fireworks being thrown into houses.

Cllr Grady says if these people are living in social/council housing, they should be served with eviction notices.