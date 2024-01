The HR team of the Gleneagle Hotel Killarney is nominated for three national awards.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Development Ireland HR Awards recognise excellence in human resources and will take place in Dublin on February 23rd.

The Gleneagle Hotel’s HR Team is shortlisted for the Talent Management and Elevating the Employee Experience awards.

Advertisement

Sylwia Godzik, recruitment manager at the hotel, is also a finalist in the Rising Star of the People Profession category.