Giant sunflower installed in Killarney to welcome Ukrainians

Mar 16, 2022 17:03 By radiokerrynews
A giant creative sunflower – the national flower of Ukraine – has been installed on the steeple of the landmark St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Killarney, as a gesture of solidarity with the people of the war-torn country. The sunflower can be viewed as Killarney extending a warm hand of welcome to the refugees from Ukraine who are arriving in the town this week. An initiative of the St Patrick’s Festival Killarney committee, the spectacular 15m high sunflower has been designed and created by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray who are part of the creative design team for the world famous Notting Hill Carnival. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan/FREE PIC***
A giant creative sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine, has been installed on St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Killarney.

The 15-metre sunflower has been designed and created by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray.

It’s an initiative of the St Patrick’s Festival Killarney committee, and is a gesture of solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

The sunflower can be viewed as Killarney extending a warm welcome to the Ukrainian refugees arriving in the town this week.

The Killarney sunflower, which is on the steeple of St Mary’s Church of Ireland, will be lit up after dark.

 

