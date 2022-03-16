Giant sunflower installed in Killarney to welcome Ukrainians

A giant creative sunflower, which is the national flower of Ukraine, has been installed on St Mary’s Church of Ireland in Killarney.

The 15-metre sunflower has been designed and created by Kilgarvan-based artists Sophie Lodge and Maitiu Gray.

It’s an initiative of the St Patrick’s Festival Killarney committee, and is a gesture of solidarity with the people of the war-torn country.

Advertisement

The sunflower can be viewed as Killarney extending a warm welcome to the Ukrainian refugees arriving in the town this week.

The Killarney sunflower, which is on the steeple of St Mary’s Church of Ireland, will be lit up after dark.