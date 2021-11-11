German windfarm company signs long-term lease in Tralee

A German wind turbine company says its investment in a long-term lease in Tralee underlines its commitment to Kerry.

ENERCON recently signed the lease for a new office, training and warehouse facility in Killerisk.

The company employs 75 people at its Tralee headquarters across project management, servicing and sales.

Operations Manager at ENERCON Tralee, Noranne Stack, is hopeful if Government supports are put in place to meet renewable energy targets employment at the company will grow.

She also believes better connectivity from Kerry Airport would help the company and boost economic development: