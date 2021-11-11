Advertisement
News

German windfarm company signs long-term lease in Tralee

Nov 11, 2021 13:11 By radiokerrynews
German windfarm company signs long-term lease in Tralee German windfarm company signs long-term lease in Tralee
Share this article

A German wind turbine company says its investment in a long-term lease in Tralee underlines its commitment to Kerry.

ENERCON recently signed the lease for a new office, training and warehouse facility in Killerisk.

The company employs 75 people at its Tralee headquarters across project management, servicing and sales.

Advertisement

Operations Manager at ENERCON Tralee, Noranne Stack, is hopeful if Government supports are put in place to meet renewable energy targets employment at the company will grow.

She also believes better connectivity from Kerry Airport would help the company and boost economic development:

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus