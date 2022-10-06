German windfarm company recruiting for several roles in Kerry

A German wind turbine company are recruiting for several opportunities in Kerry and West Limerick.

Enercon is recognized as one of the leading manufacturers of wind turbines in the globe, with over 22,000 wind turbines installed in over 30 countries.

The company employ 75 people at its Tralee headquarters in Killerisk, across project management, servicing and sales.

Advertisement

Enercon are recruiting for roles nationwide, with a number based in Tralee and Newcastle West.

The roles include Electrical field service technicians, four of which are based in Tralee and two based in Newcastle West.

They are also recruiting for a Service dispatch coordinator and an Administration intern.

Advertisement

For more information on the roles available, click here