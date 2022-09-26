German Ambassador to Ireland says Shannon Estuary opportunity is enormous

The opportunity for renewable energy generation of the Shannon Estuary is at European scale.

That’s according to the Dutch Ambassador to Ireland, Adriaan Palm, and German Ambassador to Ireland, Cord Meier-Klodt.

The Ambassadors visited Foynes today, meeting the Shannon Foynes Port Company, and heard of the estuary’s plans to transform into a renewable energy hub.

The estuary is earmarked for an offshore wind opportunity, capable of generating 80GW of electricity - for the purposes of grid supply, storage, export or producing green hydrogen.

Ambassador Meier-Klodt said the opportunity in Foynes is enormous, adding it would be “good news for Ireland and Europe in terms of climate change, energy security and the economy.”