German Ambassador to Ireland says Shannon Estuary opportunity is enormous

Sep 26, 2022 17:09 By radiokerrynews
German Ambassador to Ireland says Shannon Estuary opportunity is enormous German Ambassador to Ireland says Shannon Estuary opportunity is enormous
Dutch Ambassador to Ireland Adriaan Palm and German Ambassador to Ireland Cord Meier-Klodt visited Shannon Foynes Port Company where they were given an outline of the opportunity and plans for the Shannon Estuary to become a global renewable energy hub in the decades ahead. The visit was at the invitation of Shannon Foynes Port Company, which has statutory jurisdiction over all marine activities on the 500km2 Estuary. Photographed (l to r) are Dutch Ambassador Adriaan Palm, Head of Business Development at Shannon Foynes Port Company Jerry Hallissey and German Ambassador Cord Meier-Klodt. Photo: Odhran Ducie
The opportunity for renewable energy generation of the Shannon Estuary is at European scale.

That’s according to the Dutch Ambassador to Ireland, Adriaan Palm, and German Ambassador to Ireland, Cord Meier-Klodt.

The Ambassadors visited Foynes today, meeting the Shannon Foynes Port Company, and heard of the estuary’s plans to transform into a renewable energy hub.

The estuary is earmarked for an offshore wind opportunity, capable of generating 80GW of electricity - for the purposes of grid supply, storage, export or producing green hydrogen.

Ambassador Meier-Klodt said the opportunity in Foynes is enormous, adding it would be “good news for Ireland and Europe in terms of climate change, energy security and the economy.”

 

