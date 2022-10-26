Gates put on blocking access route to Tralee Fenit Greenway

Locked gates have been erected on an access road to the new Tralee to Feint Greenway at the Spa in Tralee.

The Greenway which is being officially opened by Minister for State Hildegarde Naughton this Friday morning has been open to the public for a number of weeks.

It’s believed a number of signs warning pedestrians not to enter the access road were erected in recent days and locked gates were erected on either side of what is thought to be a public road.

It is not known who erected the gates on the access road which connects the green way with the L2004 road at Ballygarren.

Kerry county council told radio Kerry that the road is not the greenway itself but an access road to it and that it is engaging on that matter.

Construction began on the 11.3km Tralee-Fenit Greenway in November 2019.

The route links Fenit Village to Tralee town by travelling along the corridor of a former railway line.

It will be officially opened this Friday morning for Minister for State at the department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton