A north Kerry store has won a national title at the recent AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Ireland (REI) Awards.

Garvey's Supervalu Listowel won the coveted the Supermarket of the Year title.

The award celebrates outstanding service, quality, and commitment in the supermarket sector.

The awards ceremony was held at The Galmont Hotel & Spa in Galway last Saturday, the 2nd of November.