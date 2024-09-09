North Kerry store named as finalist in national competition

A North Kerry based store has been named as a finalist in a national competition.

Garvey's SuperValu on Convent Street in Listowel is a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence National Awards 2024.

Garvey's Centra in Adare has also been named as a finalist.

These awards recognised businesses that promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

In total, 30 store finalists from around the country have been announced and the overall winner will be crowned in November at a ceremony in Galway.