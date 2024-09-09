Advertisement
News

North Kerry store named as finalist in national competition

Sep 9, 2024 12:41 By radiokerrynews
North Kerry store named as finalist in national competition
Share this article

A North Kerry based store has been named as a finalist in a national competition.

Garvey's SuperValu on Convent Street in Listowel is a finalist in the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence National Awards 2024.

Garvey's Centra in Adare has also been named as a finalist.

Advertisement

These awards recognised businesses that promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

In total, 30 store finalists from around the country have been announced and the overall winner will be crowned in November at a ceremony in Galway.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Killarney Chamber says the town is set for a big retail boost in coming weeks
Advertisement
Kerry abuse survivor planning legal action against the State
Beloved Tralee-based jewelers to close its doors
Advertisement

Recommended

O’Donoghue Ring Collection Hosts Fun Run Finale to a Summer of Wellness
Kerry Racing News
Ballyduff will become the centre of the motorcycle racing world for Anthony O'Carroll Fundraiser
Tralee Parnells Hurling and Camogie Club weekly notes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus