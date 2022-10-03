2 Kerry retailers shortlisted for AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards

Two Kerry retailers have been selected as finalists for a national award.

C.H. Chemists and Nourish are 2 of the 30 Irish Businesses shortlisted for the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2022.

This award has been running since 1997 and aims to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.

Advertisement

The top 30 shortlisted retailers are:

1. Arboretum, Wicklow

2. Butler’s Chocolate Cafes, Dublin

Advertisement

3. C.H. Chemists, Kerry

4. Diamond Furniture, Dublin

5. Donnybrook Fair, Dublin

Advertisement

6. EZ Living Interiors, Dublin

7. Fabiani, Longford

8. Folkster, Dublin

Advertisement

9. Foxford, Mayo

10. Garvey’s SuperValu / O’Shea’s supermarket Cobh, Cork

11. Great Outdoors, Dublin

Advertisement

12. Holland and Barrett, Dublin

13. Insomnia Thurles, Tipperary

14. Jump Juice, Dublin

15. Junction 14, Kildare

16. Kate & Charlie, Offaly

17. McCabe’s Pharmacy (Citywest), Dublin

18. Meaghers Pharmacy, Dublin

19. Movrs, Dublin

20. Mrs Tea’s Boutique & Bakery, Mayo

21. Nourish, Kerry

22. Outdoor Living, Wicklow

23. Petstop Douglas, Cork

24. Rocks Jewellers, Dublin

25. Stephen Olwell Opticians, Longford

26. Tempted, Dublin

27. The Kilkenny Store, Dublin

28. Three, Dublin

29. Wild Atlantic Opticians, Clare

30. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dublin