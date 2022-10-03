2 Kerry retailers shortlisted for AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards

Two Kerry retailers have been selected as finalists for a national award.
C.H. Chemists and Nourish are 2 of the 30 Irish Businesses shortlisted for the AIB Merchant Services Retail Excellence Awards 2022.
This award has been running since 1997 and aims to promote best practice and encourage the highest standards in the Irish retail industry.
The top 30 shortlisted retailers are:
1. Arboretum, Wicklow
2. Butler’s Chocolate Cafes, Dublin
3. C.H. Chemists, Kerry
4. Diamond Furniture, Dublin
5. Donnybrook Fair, Dublin
6. EZ Living Interiors, Dublin
7. Fabiani, Longford
8. Folkster, Dublin
9. Foxford, Mayo
10. Garvey’s SuperValu / O’Shea’s supermarket Cobh, Cork
11. Great Outdoors, Dublin
12. Holland and Barrett, Dublin
13. Insomnia Thurles, Tipperary
14. Jump Juice, Dublin
15. Junction 14, Kildare
16. Kate & Charlie, Offaly
17. McCabe’s Pharmacy (Citywest), Dublin
18. Meaghers Pharmacy, Dublin
19. Movrs, Dublin
20. Mrs Tea’s Boutique & Bakery, Mayo
21. Nourish, Kerry
22. Outdoor Living, Wicklow
23. Petstop Douglas, Cork
24. Rocks Jewellers, Dublin
25. Stephen Olwell Opticians, Longford
26. Tempted, Dublin
27. The Kilkenny Store, Dublin
28. Three, Dublin
29. Wild Atlantic Opticians, Clare
30. Windyridge Nurseries & Garden Centre, Dublin