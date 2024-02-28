Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland named as one of top 10 SuperValu stores in Ireland

Garvey’s SuperValu in Castleisland has been named as one of the top 10 SuperValu stores in Ireland.

The store was announced as a finalist for the SuperValu Store of the Year 2024.

The Castleisland store had their achievements recognised at the SuperValu National Conference, which was held in the Great Southern Hotel, Killarney recently.

Advertisement

SuperValu Managing Director, Ian Allen says being recognised as a finalist is a testament to the hard work and commitment to retail standards shown by Garvey’s SuperValu Castleisland throughout the year.