Gardaí warning of very icy and dangerous conditions on Kerry roads

Gardaí are warning of very icy and dangerous conditions on the roads around Kerry this morning.

A number of trucks have slipped and blocked roads around the county, while there have also been reports of cars slipping on ice around the county.

Kerry remains under two status yellow warnings – there’s a low temperature and ice warning, as well as a snow-ice warning in place for the county until midday.

Kerry County Council crews treated roads twice overnight, but there’s still icy conditions on a number of roads throughout the county.

Gardaí in Listowel say the truck is stuck on the N69 near the Halfway and they are asking people to avoid the area. The truck was travelling from Listowel to Tralee and is now blocking traffic from travelling in that direction.

Gardaí say because of the blockage on the main Tralee/ Listowel road near the Halfway, traffic on the Tralee-Listowel road is being diverted.

Traffic heading from Tralee to Listowel is being diverted at Abbeydorney, but conditions on this road are quite bad, and gardaí are asking motorists to drive with extra care.

It will take at least half an hour (9.10am) to clear the Tralee-Listowel road because the tow truck is stuck; the snow plough is on its way.

Gardaí say services are on site near the Halfway Bar where the vehicle is blocking the road.

Meanwhile, a two trucks have slipped on the N21 Castleisland to Abbeyfeale road and that road is also blocked. Gardaí say conditions in the N21 are very slippy and they are appealing to people not to use this route.

Kerry County Council says there's heavy snow fall reported on the N21 between Abbeyfeale and Castleisland. Its crews are currently ploughing and salting this route. There's also low lying snow on the N22 from Brennans Glen to Farranfore.

There have also been a number of other incidents of cars slipping and minor crashes, with North Kerry being badly impacted by the freezing weather conditions.

Kerry County Council says the L2032 Knocknaboul to Cordal/Castleisland Rd is hazardous and is being closed pending treatment / improvement.

The Connor Pass R560 is reported as impassable, while there are very poor driving conditions on the R577 Scartaglen to Ballydesmond Road; this road is just about passable but it's still snowing heavily.

In general, the council says roads in this part of the county are deteriorating. Its crews are mobilising to respond to reported issues with ploughs and gritters .

Gardaí in Kerry are urging people to check in on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours to make sure they are safe; they are asking people to contact their local Garda station if they have any concerns for anyone, or to dial 999 or 112 for any emergency.