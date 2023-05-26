Advertisement
News

Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnight

May 26, 2023 12:05 By radiokerrynews
Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnight Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnight
House fire in the Mitchel's area of Tralee 26.5.2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Share this article

Gardaí attended a fire in a vacant building in Tralee overnight.

The two-storey house on Mitchel’s Road was considerably damaged in the blaze.

Emergency services were alerted just after 1 o’clock this morning (1.05am).

Advertisement

Gardaí as well as three units of Tralee fire brigade attended, with the last fire engine leaving the scene at a quarter past 4 this morning (4.15am).

There were no injuries reported in the incident.

Gardaí says their enquiries are continuing.

Advertisement

House fire in the Mitchels Area of Tralee 26.5.2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.

 

Advertisement

 

House fire in the Mitchel's area of Tralee 26.5.2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Advertisement

 

House fire in the Mitchel's area of Tralee 26.5.2023. Photo By : Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD.
Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus