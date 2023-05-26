Gardaí tackle blaze at vacant Tralee building overnight

Gardaí attended a fire in a vacant building in Tralee overnight.
The two-storey house on Mitchel’s Road was considerably damaged in the blaze.
Emergency services were alerted just after 1 o’clock this morning (1.05am).
Gardaí as well as three units of Tralee fire brigade attended, with the last fire engine leaving the scene at a quarter past 4 this morning (4.15am).
There were no injuries reported in the incident.
Gardaí says their enquiries are continuing.
